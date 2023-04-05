Crime Stoppers looking for dispensary burglars

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are asking for help in identifying a group of people in connection to a burglary over the weekend.

Officials say on Saturday, April 1, around two in the morning Lawton police officers responded to a burglary at Buzzed Leaf, a dispensary located at 1930 Northwest Ferris Ave.

According to the police report, officers checked the business after an employee alerted them that he observed two males inside the store via their inside cameras.

Officers say they found no individuals inside.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

You can remain anonymous and you can also submit an anonymous tip on their website.

