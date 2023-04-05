Entertainment: Veteran “Shane Official” motivates military members to follow dreams

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “As long as we tracking” is not only the catchphrase of viral sensation “Shane Official,” but it’s also the words you’d typically hear from your military higher up after being given orders.

Shane is showing active duty members how to serve our country while pursuing their dreams.

“I wanted to take a hold of my life and focus on what my dreams were,” said Shane.

Shane served 8 years in the marine corps, spending time in the admin field at 3 duty stations and completing 2 deployments.

He began creating content to make light of the hard ships military members face, while scoring some laughs, but little did he know his content would reach over 1 million views per video.

Now, this is something to take note of, as typically some commands will give push back when members have a huge social media presence due to guidelines and regulations.

“The Marine Corpe was super supportive of me making content. They had their little corrections here and there in the beginning. It would be like ok take this out, and do this. But it was very minor. They were super supportive of me pushing content. I never got any push back. Not one time,” said the star.

His videos even attracted the attention of aspiring recruits, leading to nearly 50 new marines.

As of March 26th of this year, Shane is now a veteran living in Atlanta, Georgia and is pursuing a career in acting and stand-up comedy. He says his dreams and goals are dedicated to his daughter, who motivates him to continue his passion every day.

Shane’s piece of advice to aspiring military creators is to always create and remember to push through the hardships as you making someone smile may be the reason they continue.

“I just want everyone to know, I know what it feels like to be down especially in the military when you don’t have great leadership, and it leads you to depression because that’s what a lot of people are dealing with, but I want to be able to put a smile on people’s face, said Shane.

