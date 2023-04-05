LPS community expresses concerns with school choice bill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools parents and officials have expressed their concerns surrounding the pending ‘school choice’ bill.

”It’s very irritating, I don’t like it,” said Shelby Carpenter, an LPS Parent.

Such a bill would allow parents of private and homeschool students to receive tax credits to partially cover costs for their child’s education.

LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime shared his concern about the bill’s impact on public school education.

”Although it’s a tax credit, the impact won’t be as much but it’s still the fear that.. if you take that much money out of the general revenue, that’s money that public schools lose because we usually get about 36% of the general revenue,” he said.

Hime also said he’s concerned about the difference in regulation between public and private schools.

”The kids lose,” he added. “In open education, our law book is this thick. Whereas in private education they have no state or federal laws.”

Some parents feel that if the bill is passed, their money won’t even be benefitting their own children.

“As a parent, I feel like my child’s education would suffer because my tax dollars would be going to parents who’s children are in private school, or home schooling instead of where my children go to school at,” Carpenter added.

The bill would allow up to $5,000 dollars in funding per private school student, and up to $2,500 dollars per homeschool student.

Governor Stitt and State Superintendent of education, Ryan Walters, said it’s about “school choice” and giving parents more say in their children’s education. Another parent, Michael Taylor, doesn’t feel that way.

”On the surface it sounds really good,” Taylor said. “But school choice in this instance means that we’re really going to carve out about 5% of Oklahoma families who attend private schools and basically put more money in their pockets.”

