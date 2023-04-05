MacArthur High School wrestlers to take talents to college level

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of local wrestlers are ready to continue the careers at the college level.

On Monday, two MacArthur High School wrestlers signed on with two universities. Parker Henry and Calvin Moon were celebrated Monday as they signed in the school cafeteria.

Moon, who’s been wrestling since he was a child, signed on with the University of Pikeville. He said getting to this point was a matter of tireless work, and sticking to his goals.

“I mean, it’s been a long grind,” he said. “I’ve been wrestling for a long time, and you’ve gotta continue to wrestle over the years and keep your mind on a swivel and being able to wrestle. Just stick to the grind, believe in what you got and stick to it. If you don’t stick to it then, you won’t understand what you’ve put your heart and soul into, and once you realize what you’ve done, then you can go anywhere and do anything.”

Parker, who signed on with Ouachita Baptist University, shared a similar sentiment as he took the next step of his wrestling career.

“Wrestling’s made me into a hard worker,” Parker said. “It’s made me value hard work. It’s made me value losses and value wins, and taught me to never take anything for granted. And really just taught me how to keep going when I wanted to quit, and when I keep going, I’ll get the outcomes that I want.”

7News would like to congratulate both of these young athletes on their accomplishments, and wish them a successful future as they head to college.

