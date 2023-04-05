Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MacArthur High School wrestlers to take talents to college level

On Monday, two MacArthur High School wrestlers signed on with two universities.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of local wrestlers are ready to continue the careers at the college level.

On Monday, two MacArthur High School wrestlers signed on with two universities. Parker Henry and Calvin Moon were celebrated Monday as they signed in the school cafeteria.

Moon, who’s been wrestling since he was a child, signed on with the University of Pikeville. He said getting to this point was a matter of tireless work, and sticking to his goals.

“I mean, it’s been a long grind,” he said. “I’ve been wrestling for a long time, and you’ve gotta continue to wrestle over the years and keep your mind on a swivel and being able to wrestle. Just stick to the grind, believe in what you got and stick to it. If you don’t stick to it then, you won’t understand what you’ve put your heart and soul into, and once you realize what you’ve done, then you can go anywhere and do anything.”

Parker, who signed on with Ouachita Baptist University, shared a similar sentiment as he took the next step of his wrestling career.

“Wrestling’s made me into a hard worker,” Parker said. “It’s made me value hard work. It’s made me value losses and value wins, and taught me to never take anything for granted. And really just taught me how to keep going when I wanted to quit, and when I keep going, I’ll get the outcomes that I want.”

7News would like to congratulate both of these young athletes on their accomplishments, and wish them a successful future as they head to college.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.
UPDATE: Police say Sunday shooting was fatal
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other...
Crash in Snyder leads to Clinton man being sentenced to 24 years for robbing bank

Latest News

Some parents feel that if the bill is passed, their money won't even be benefitting their own...
LPS community expresses concerns with school choice bill
Tuesday evening the Altus City Council met to move forward on a number of projects for the city.
Altus City Council moves forward on city projects
Races included mayoral, council members and school boards, along with a few propositions.
VOTING RESULTS: Over 50 races in SWOK decided on Tuesday
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player