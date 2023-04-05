Military vet resource fair held at Cameron

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University held a military veterans resource fair on Wednesday.

The event provided information to active members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and their dependents.

In attendance were more than 20 different organizations providing information on a wide variety of topics.

“What’s great about coming to the resource fair is that you have one stop shopping,” Cameron Veterans Affairs Coordinator Vicki Henson. “You can get a wealth of information, whether it be education, health benefits, whether it be all types of subjects. There’s just such a variety of topics available.”

At the same time, Cameron was holding their annual Vet Fest full of information and activities as they prepare to celebrate the integration of women into the military.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.