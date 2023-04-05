Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine tomorrow | 4/5PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While today has much 20 to nearly 35 degrees cooler compared to yesterday, it hasn’t been a bad day. Skies have remains sunny as can be. Cloud cover will build overnight with light northeast winds. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some cloudiness may linger across southeastern counties but tomorrow is going to be mostly sunny. Highs will warm into the mid 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s.

A very weak disturbance to our south will transport some moisture across north Texas which may result in isolated showers and storms. The coverage for showers and storms remains wicked low and confined to areas south of the Red River. Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The remainder of the forecast period remains dry and warm with a ridge of high pressure building to our west.

Saturday: partly cloudy, highs in the low 70s, light south winds

Sunday: mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s, southeast winds at 10 to 15mph

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid 80s, light south winds

Tuesday: sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s, south winds at 10 to 15mph

Wednesday: mostly sunny/partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 80s, south winds at 10 to 20mph

Some models are suggesting showers on Monday, the confidence remains low but for now I’ve added a 10 percent. South winds next week will also be increasingly breezy as the pressure gradient tightens across our area. Gusts will be in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

