Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.
UPDATE: Police say Sunday shooting was fatal
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday
Races included mayoral, council members and school boards, along with a few propositions.
VOTING RESULTS: Over 50 races in SWOK decided on Tuesday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board...
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital