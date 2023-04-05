UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offers potential $1K reward for murder arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In response to the fatal shooting that happened Sunday, Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma says information that leads to an arrest can make you eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Lawton police Public Information Officer Chris Blessing said, “It’s actually a quiet area. A quiet apartment complex. So when something like this does happen we try to get there as fast as we can.”

At this time Lawton police cannot confirm if there are any suspects related to the case.

“Our detectives are working diligently to solve this case and we do ask and urge the public to please assist us as well. If you know anything, seen anything, heard anything, please contact us,” Lawton Police’s Public Information Officer, Chris Blessing said.

If you do have any information contact the police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.