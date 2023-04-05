Walters VFD having hamburger fundraiser

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Volunteer Fire Department is holding their annual hamburger supper this week.

The drive-thru event will be held Friday evening outside the fire station.

The department will have two lanes set up along Colorado Street where firefighters will go to cars, taking orders and delivering food.

It’s $10 per meal, with all money helping the VFD’s mission of keeping the community safe.

“It’s very important for us to try and have fundraisers, because the equipment and cost to keep the quipment up and going is very expensive,” Asst. Chief Kody McDowell said. “Recently, we’re working on getting two new brush trucks set up, we’ve ordered new air packs -- to better serve the community it’s a very expensive thing to do.”

The event will run form 5 to 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets in advance through the department or buy them at the event.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.