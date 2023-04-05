Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bunny 5k Family Fun Run

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about the latest edition in the MWR Run series and their Easter celebrations.

The MWR run series continues with their Bunny 5k Family Fun Run. It begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Butner/Cowan Field on post. The participation cost will be $35 and will include a limited-edition t-shirt and medal.

Registration for the event can be done at the FIRES Fitness Center or Welcome Center on post. It can also be done online at webtrac.mwr.army.mil.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, on Butner/Cowan Field, their annual Easter egg hunt celebration will begin. The egg hunt will start at 12 p.m. with various different time slots for children in different age groups. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be games, arts and crafts, bouncy houses, live entertainment, food trucks, and more!

At 2 p.m., they’ll have an adult egg hunt where 15 golden eggs will be hidden around Fort Sill. Participants can pick up a clue sheet and compete to be the first person to collect an egg and win a prize. It is open to those 18 years of age and older.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Field Artillery Museum will also host a demo: The Muzzle Loading Cannon Detachment. It’s the perfect opportunity to see what the original cannoneers looked and sounded like when Fort Sill initially became a post in the late 1800′s. It is free to attend.

Last but not least, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, the Patriot Club will host an Easter Brunch. It’ll be $19.99 per adult, $9.99 per child, and free for those four and younger. The menu will include honey-glazed ham, roasted turkey, an omelet station, biscuits and gravy, salad, assorted beverages, and desserts.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill and how to register for these events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

