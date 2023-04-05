Expert Connections
West Gore opened after construction

Gore Boulevard is open, while the southside of the Gore and 69th street intersection will...
Gore Boulevard is open, while the southside of the Gore and 69th street intersection will remain closed for an estimated 10 days.(City of Lawton FB)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -After some delays, Gore Boulevard between 67th and 69th is finally open, at least mostly.

The roadway was closed in late-February with an estimated completion date of three weeks, however the project was delayed due to weather.

Gore Boulevard is open, while the southside of the Gore and 69th street intersection will remain closed for an estimated 10 days.

City officials say it’s necessary for sewer main replacement.

