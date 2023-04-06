Expert Connections
Bishop Elementary students celebrate Easter early

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday morning, Bishop Elementary pre-K students through 2nd grade got to participate in an Easter egg hunt.

Prince Hall Lodge #9 brought a total of 6,000 eggs for them to find.

One of the lodge’s officials, Haywood Leoenvines said, “It’s a great thing to give the kids a piece of mind that they have a safe environment where they can actually go out there and have fun and enjoy themselves. Also, to celebrate Easter and let them know that there are people out there willing to give time and invest in them. Show them that they are our future.”

The kids also got to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and had a chance to win a chocolate rabbit if they found a golden egg.

Leoenvines says the lodge has been hosting this annual hunt for over ten years, and they love seeing the kids faces every time they partner with the school.

“We can always give money, but time is something that is very precious, and something that you can’t give back. It’s also just a great joy to see the kids out there having a great time hunting eggs, and the excitement on their faces. It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Leoenvines

