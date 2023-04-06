Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week! |4/6 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

We will start out chilly tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the upper 30s. On the bright side, we will gradually warm up to comfortable temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies the majority of the day before heavy cloud cover returns in the evening. Sustained winds will be blowing from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a great good Friday!

Looking ahead for your weekend, Saturday we will see highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be shifting to the south east at 5 to 10 mph. We will stay dry the majority of your day as Saturday is starting to look like a great one!

Heading into Easter Sunday, we will climb into the upper 70s for your high, with a 10% chance of isolated showers. Majority of Texoma should stay dry, so the Easter Bunny will be okay!

We will have a better chance for widespread showers on Monday. We will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds blowing from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.