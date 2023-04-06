Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week! |4/6 PM

Temperatures remain comfortable throughout your weekend, with rain chances returning on Monday.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

We will start out chilly tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the upper 30s. On the bright side, we will gradually warm up to comfortable temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies the majority of the day before heavy cloud cover returns in the evening. Sustained winds will be blowing from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a great good Friday!

Looking ahead for your weekend, Saturday we will see highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be shifting to the south east at 5 to 10 mph. We will stay dry the majority of your day as Saturday is starting to look like a great one!

Heading into Easter Sunday, we will climb into the upper 70s for your high, with a 10% chance of isolated showers. Majority of Texoma should stay dry, so the Easter Bunny will be okay!

We will have a better chance for widespread showers on Monday. We will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds blowing from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital
Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
Lawton Police are pictured on scene of Sunday's shooting.
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offers potential $1K reward for murder arrest
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday

Latest News

Not much warmer temps as skies feature a mix of sun & clouds | 4/6 AM
Not much warmer temps as skies feature a mix of sun & clouds | 4/6 AM
Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine tomorrow | 4/5PM
Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend
Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend | 4/5PM
Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend
Temperatures will gradually warm by the weekend | 4/5PM