Earthquake rattle northern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of Oklahoma was shaken up this morning after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened just before 4 a.m. near Carney in Lincoln County.

A smaller 3.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in the same area 20 minutes later.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, who regulates the oil and gas industry in the state, told Oklahoma City media outlets that they’re sending inspectors to several injection wells, saying they’ve identified one well that is suspected to be the cause of the quake.

