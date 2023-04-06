Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday after threat to school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Public Schools have cancelled all classes, activities and events for Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Elgin Public Schools, the EPS administration received word of a school threat made by electronic means. They are in communication with law enforcement and are working to identify the individual who is responsible for making the threat.

If you have any information pertaining to this matter, you are asked to contact Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz at nmeraz@elginps.net.

