Fista ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new era of defense innovation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is a big day in southwest Oklahoma. Fires innovation science and technology accelerator will finally have a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new era of defense innovation.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., at Central Plaza.

This is not only a big deal locally, but also statewide.

Governor Kevin Stitt, U.S. Senators Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford, and U.S. Representatives Tom Cole and Frank Lucas will also be in attendance.

