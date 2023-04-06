Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a plane crash offshore in Venice, Florida.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Four people died after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night after taking off from a Florida airport.

According to police, the plane crashed into the Gulf about half a mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver from Noblesville, Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

A server, who did not provide his name, at a restaurant on the pier witnessed the crash and described seeing the plane take a “sharp turn to the right” before going behind the pier.

“A flash of light came out and that’s all we could see,” he said.

Emergency crews continued to comb the debris field west of the pier on Thursday.

Venice police are investigating the crash, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital
Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
Lawton Police are pictured on scene of Sunday's shooting.
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offers potential $1K reward for murder arrest
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday

Latest News

Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest
Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Why is the "Find my iPhone" app leading people to one house in particular when their lost...
Find My iPhone app glitch leads to harassment for Texas homeowner