Lawtonians advancing to Showstoppers round on American Idol Season 21

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - American Idol Season 21 is in the last portion of the competition before America starts voting, and let me tell you, there are so many talented artists this season, two of which are Lawton natives.

We recently spoke with PJAE and Fire, who have been dropping jaws and causing tears since their initial debuts.

We caught up with them to see where their mindsets are at in the competition right now.

Fire had yet another emotional episode this past Monday when her partner for the duet challenge dropped out last moment, leaving her all alone on stage. However, in the end, another contestant stepped forward to perform alongside her, the performance ending with the judges in tears and her moving forward in the competition.

Fire says that the competition has taught her about confidence, self-worth, and not to compare herself to others, something she plans to utilize in the Showstoppers round.

“I wanted to kind of take a different approach to performing, and I wanted to show them that I don’t have to cry every episode,” Fire said. “I just wanted to do something that was going to be fun and actually be able to show that I can be confident and that I do love performing.”

We also caught up with Lawton native PJAE, who is also moving on to the Showstoppers round.

He says his mindset is a little more relaxed now. He loves performing and says he’s come to realize it doesn’t matter if he can’t blow the house down or perform different things technically as long as he’s himself.

“So far, the show has really helped nourish that in myself and seeing myself as an artist,” PJAE said. “I never really saw myself as an artist, someone that had something to say, a story to tell, people to minister to, and I think the show is really helping to change that.”

PJAE says that regardless of the competition’s outcome, he’s going to hold onto that drive and the inspiration he takes from his fellow contestants.

The showstoppers portion of American Idol will begin on Sunday, April 9, when PJAE and Fire will fight to make it to the next round. If they do, they’ll then rely on America’s judgment.

