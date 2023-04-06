Marlow schools say student made threatening statement, taken off campus

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - On a day where Elgin schools were closed due to an “electronic” threat, another school district removed a student from class for a similar reason.

In Marlow, a student was detained after students let officials know about a threatening statement they felt was made.

Officials say the accused student was found and taken to the school’s office.

They say they immediately contacted law enforcement and that student is no longer on campus.

School officials are now working with authorities to address the situation

