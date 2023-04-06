Medical issue causes crash, driver taken to hospital
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A single vehicle crash at SE 1st and Lee sent one person to the hospital.
It happened around 2 p.m. and temporarily blocked one lane as first responders worked the wreck.
The Lawton Police Department said officers on the scene believe it was a medical situation.
They say the driver was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.