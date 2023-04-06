Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Montgomery Zoo announces the passing of reticulated giraffe Jenna

The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.
The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.(Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes who suffered from worsening health problems.

On April 6, the Montgomery Zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe.

The zoo said an extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments led to the decision to end Jenna’s suffering.

According to the officials, Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, and quickly became a beloved animal for guests to see.

Jenna’s misfortunes started at the age of five when she sustained a traumatic injury to her left rear leg which resulted in physical damage to her feet and posture.

The injury led to mobility challenges as the giraffe aged, according to the zoo.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

WSFA reported Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her passing.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital
Lawton Police are pictured on scene of Sunday's shooting.
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offers potential $1K reward for murder arrest
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday
The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.
UPDATE: Police say Sunday shooting was fatal

Latest News

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
Many lawmakers and city officials gathered in Lawton for the opening of the Fires Innovation...
Lawmakers attend FISTA ribbon cutting ceremony
Many lawmakers and city officials gathered in Lawton for the opening of the Fires Innovation...
FISTA Ribbon Cutting ceremony
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a...
XXXTentacion’s convicted killers sentenced to life in prison