Not much warmer temps as skies feature a mix of sun & clouds | 4/6 AM

Good morning! We are waking up to some cloud coverage this morning, and we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout most of the day. Weather-wise, it won’t be that much different compared to yesterday, so long sleeves, light jackets, and jeans/pants are going to be the optimal outfit on this cooler-than-average Thursday. Highs today will only top out in the low/mid 60s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15.

The skies will clear for the most part by the late afternoon and early evening, setting us up to see a nearly cloudless night. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Because of the clearer nighttime skies, morning lows tomorrow will fall down to the mid/upper 30s and low 40s.

A flip of the script will be the story tomorrow; skies will start out mostly sunny but become partly/mostly cloudy later in the day. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with temperatures once again only slightly warmer than the day prior in the mid/upper 60s. A brief upper-level disturbance will bring some moisture into Texoma, creating a light chance for isolated showers in North Texas and maybe a rumble of thunder. Timing looks to be on/off throughout the day, but models are hinting at rain popping-up at least during the evening and overnight hours (into early Saturday morning).

Warmer temperatures will be the story this weekend as afternoon highs will return to near-average and above-average numbers. We are forecasting low 70s returning to most of Texoma on Saturday, with a jump up into the mid/upper 70s on Sunday. Both days will feature partly/mostly cloudy skies and shifting winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A mix of sun & clouds along with very limited chances for light rain are possible to start off early next week as temperatures will rise back up into the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday - Wednesday.

