The Oklahoma Legislature continues to be locked in a standstill over Education reform bills

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest Senate amendments to the House Education Plan are causing arguments from lawmakers.

The amendments to House Bill 2775 would only require public school districts following the minimum salary schedule, to give full teacher pay raises neglecting over 43,000 teachers in 400 districts.

House Speaker Charles McCall, called the Senate amendments a “some win, most lose” plan.

The House Education Plan which includes House Bills 2775 and 1935, requires a minimum pay raise of 2,500 dollars per teacher and provides additional funding to districts.

Caddo, Cyril, Jackson, Jefferson, and Kiowa county schools are some Of the districts that would be required to give raises

