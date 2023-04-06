One person sent to hospital after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in SW Lawton.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Jefferson.

One vehicle ended up in the front yard of a nearby house and another sat disabled in the street.

Officers on scene said one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unclear but their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.