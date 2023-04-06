Rep. Tom Cole speaks a local group luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole attended the Greater Lawton Rotary Club lunch as the guest speaker on Thursday after being part of the ribbon cutting at FISTA.

While he was there he shared his thoughts on FISTA and foreign policy.

“Just to talk a little foreign policy and defense policy in a community that’s unusually aware of those issues,” Cole said. “Obviously the base here and the size of the veterans population, Lawton, Lawtonians have an interest level and awareness of what’s happening in the world that’s a lot higher than most places the the country.”

Cole was just one of several elected leaders who were in town to attend the ribbon cutting.

