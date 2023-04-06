Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Road project to start next week in SW Comanche County

Construction will be done in one mile increments and officials tell us they expect Phase 1 to...
Construction will be done in one mile increments and officials tell us they expect Phase 1 to last about 30 days.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County crews are scheduled to start Phase 1 of a project to improve Baseline Road in the western side of the county.

On April 10, crews will begin preparing the base of Baseline Road from Highway 36 to Highway 115 according to a social media post.

Construction will be done in one mile increments and officials tell us they expect Phase 1 to last about 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital
Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
Lawton Police are pictured on scene of Sunday's shooting.
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offers potential $1K reward for murder arrest
Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday after the murder of Chris Lane
Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player
FILE - Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.
Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday

Latest News

Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
Tom Cole shared his thoughts on FISTA and foreign policy.
Rep. Tom Cole speaks a local group luncheon
It happened around 2 p.m. and temporarily blocked one lane as first responders worked the wreck.
Medical issue causes crash, driver taken to hospital
On a day where Elgin schools were closed due to an online threat, another school district...
Marlow schools say student made threatening statement, taken off campus