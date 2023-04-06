Road project to start next week in SW Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County crews are scheduled to start Phase 1 of a project to improve Baseline Road in the western side of the county.

On April 10, crews will begin preparing the base of Baseline Road from Highway 36 to Highway 115 according to a social media post.

Construction will be done in one mile increments and officials tell us they expect Phase 1 to last about 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.