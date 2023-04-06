Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes tour of SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several Oklahoma leaders and lawmakers were in Lawton to celebrate the opening of the FISTA Facility, including U.S Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Senator Mullin also visited several areas in Southwest Oklahoma.

His visit included a tour of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, as well as trips to Fort Sill and the Altus Air Force Base.

He spoke highly of the relationship the military installations have with their surrounding communities.

“I’m always impressed by the way the communities, be it in ALtus or here in Lawton, embrace Altus AFB, embrace Fort Sill,” Mullin said. “The whole community comes together, and works and they understand the importance. It’s not just for national security, but its for the importance for the community and for the state.”

He also said the entities like FISTA benefits those relationships and enhance the military’s technological readiness.

