UHaul rolls over in crash near Duke, one flown from scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was hurt after a UHaul truck rolled over near Duke in Jackson County this afternoon.

This wreck happened just after 1 p.m., two miles west of Duke on Highway 62.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the truck ran off the road before rolling over.

Survival Flight responded, and flew the driver to a hospital in Wichita Falls for care.

We’re told the driver is in fair, but stable, condition

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.