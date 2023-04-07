Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cache Chamber of Commerce seeking mural artists for 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Chamber of Commerce is seeking artists for their upcoming mural competition that’ll be taking place next month.

7News spoke with Mandy Martine-Ralston, the Cache Chamber of Commerce Vice President, about their need for mural artists and vendors for their 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets event.

The 2023 Mural contest theme is Floral and Fauna of the Wildlife Refuge, and the Chamber is looking for different artists to submit three different ideas for the mural. After all submissions have been made, they will narrow down and select five finalists.

The Mural Selection Committee will then collaborate with the winning finalists and the business owners to determine which design will go where.

Submission deadlines are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. No late submissions will be accepted. To submit your ideas, you can shoot an email to cacheareachamber@gmail.com.

The Chamber is also still looking for vendors and is open to a wide selection of vendors, from food, clothing and boutique, and art vendors.

The 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The winning muralists will be invited to start their mural at 9 a.m. Street vendors and other services will begin at 1 p.m. and end around 8 p.m.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Chamber’s website here.

