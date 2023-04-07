Comanche Nation program gets award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Addiction is hard and something many struggle with silently, that’s why modules like the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery program are so important and why they were excited to receive recognition for all the work they’ve been doing.

“Just the relationship that I had with the people here in this program, I mean I owe my life to prevention and recovery.” said Parker.

Timothy Parker knows firsthand how much the Comanche Nations Prevention and Recovery program can change someone’s life.

Now the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board is recognizing their work in the community by awarding them with the Tribal Community Impact Award.

Parker first came to prevention and recovery after a 25-year addiction got him into trouble, now he works as a peer recovery specialist for the same program.

“Come back and share what I go through every day as a recovering addict and help them achieve the same thing,” he said.

Director Bonnie Lemon said they aim to provide restoration and healing for their people.

“We want to stop mental health and substance abuse stigma, we want to have those hard conversations so that we can provide healing in the community,” said Lemon.

The program provides a wide range of services like education, treatment, and recovery support for alcohol and substance abuse, suicide, and mental health to tribal members of all ages.

Lemon said they helped over 17 hundred people in the past year as well as 7 graduates from their 12-month residential treatment program.

She said they are honored to be selected for this award.

“Not even that our work is being noticed, but that people are taking an interest in what it means to heal your community and what it looks like,” she said.

Parker wants to help others change their lives around as he did.

Not only did he achieve sobriety but he also got his driver’s license back after 27 years and was able to get his kids out of DHS custody.

Now, he’s paying it forward.

“I have to give back what was given to me, in order to stay sober,” said Parker.

The program will receive the award next week during the Tribal Public Health 3-day conference in Durant.

