Community supports fire department through hamburger dinner

The Walters community came out on Thursday night to support the Walters Volunteer Fire Department's annual hamburger dinner.
The Walters community came out on Thursday night to support the Walters Volunteer Fire Department’s annual hamburger dinner.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters community came out on Thursday night to support the Walters Volunteer Fire Department’s annual hamburger dinner.

Cars lined Colorado Ave. to pick up their hamburger supper. This is one of two fundraisers that the fire department has every year.

David Taylor, Walter’s Fire Chief, said events like this one helps them buy the equipment they need. He said right now, they’re in the process of purchasing all new self-contained breathing apparatus packs for the department and have two new brush trucks on order.

“We are doing a lot to better protect the community, and this money will help provide that equipment to serve the community,” Taylor said.

Officials said they cooked more than 650 hamburgers and even had one car pick up 14 burgers to bring to friends and family.

