Fort Sill renames visitor center

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials are looking to change the feel of the visitors’ first steps towards getting on Post.

The Visitor Control Center is set to undergo a number of changes, starting with a change of name.

It’s now going by “Visitor Welcome Center” as officials say they don’t control guests, they welcome them.

The building will soon get a new sign to reflect the change in name as well as various additions to the exterior to make things feel more welcoming, like newly planted flowers.

But officials say one thing that won’t change is the quality and speed of service in getting visitors and civilians passes to get onto Fort Sill.

