Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Corgi mix turned over as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, April 8.
Lawton Animal Welfare will also be holding an adoption extravaganza on Saturday, April 8, making all adoptions $20!
For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.