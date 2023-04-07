Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Corgi mix turned over as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, April 8.

Lawton Animal Welfare will also be holding an adoption extravaganza on Saturday, April 8, making all adoptions $20!

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

