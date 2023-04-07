Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Great Easter Weekend ahead!

Tomorrow is looking to be a great day for Easter egg hunting. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s!
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

As you head into your Easter weekend, temperatures will remain pleasant. Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the low 40s before gradually warming up throughout the day. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be calm, blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will be great Easter egg hunting weather!

Heading into Easter Sunday, we will climb into the low 70s for your high, with a 10% chance of isolated showers mainly for our western counties. Timing should be in the afternoon hours, so no need to cancel outdoor activities! Majority of Texoma should stay dry, so the Easter Bunny will be okay!

We will have a better chance for widespread showers on Monday heading into the evening hours. We will see highs in the low 70s to mid 70s with winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with winds blowing from the south east.

Wednesday will get back to the upper 70s as your high.

Have a great Easter! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Nate Meraz hopes someone will come forward with more details on Thursday's threat.
UPDATE: Elgin superintendent talks about Thursday threat
It happened around 2 p.m. and temporarily blocked one lane as first responders worked the wreck.
Medical issue causes crash, driver taken to hospital
One vehicle ended up in the front yard of a nearby house and another sat disabled in the street.
One person sent to hospital after Lawton crash
Officials say on Saturday, April 1, around two in the morning Lawton police officers responded...
Crime Stoppers looking for dispensary burglars
Two Lawton men have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.
Lawton men charged with trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Limited chances for precipitation this Easter weekend with warming weather | 4/7 AM
Limited chances for precipitation this Easter weekend with warming weather | 4/7 AM
Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week!
Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week! |4/6 PM
Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week!
Comfortable temperatures remain for the rest of your week! |4/6 PM
Limited chances for precipitation this Easter weekend with warming weather | 4/7 AM
Limited chances for precipitation this Easter weekend with warming weather | 4/7 AM