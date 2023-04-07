Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Inaugural ‘SillFest’ announced, award winning artists set to appear

The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.
The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.(Fort Sill)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officially announced their first ever SillFest concert lineup on Friday.

SillFest is set to be a two day concert event on May 5 and 6 at the Polo Fields.

On the first night, May 5, Grammy award-winning artist Shaggy will headline the night. The Fort Sill Army Band will open up for Shaggy on Friday night.

On May 6, Andy Grammer is set to headline while lovelytheband will open up.

The event is free and open to the public and will start at 5:30 p.m. each night. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

