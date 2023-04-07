Lawton City Hall returning to regular operating hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City officials say an experiment to remain open an extra hour during the week was unsuccessful and they are returning to regular hours.

On March 1, the city announced they were beginning the experiment on March 20 which was scheduled to last 180 days.

During the trial period, city hall was going to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and employees were going to adjust their schedules to work four 10-hour days a week.

But, on April 10 city hall’s hours will return to normal 8-5 operation Monday through Friday.

The city said in a press release “there was little to no participation from citizens to justify staying open the additional hour” and that they “apologize for any inconvenience and will continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of Lawton.”

