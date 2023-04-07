Lawton community comes together to rescue dog

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton community’s been working together to help rescue a dog who had his head stuck in a bucket, but we’re happy to report he is now bucket-free.

" We just wanted to help the dog out, it had a bucket on it’s head so it couldn’t really breathe, all it had was a hole in the bottom of the bucket and we gave it food and water and fed it.”

That’s the sentiment coming from dozens of lawtonians after a social media post was made about the dog’s safety.

That dog is finally free and bucket-less after days of volunteers chasing after him.

Ryan Brisby and Cezar Hale were woken up by their mom and aunt who made it their goal to find the dog.

" We tried to cut the bucket off but we weren’t able to cut it off so we pulled it off, we had to wiggle it off his head cause it was stuck stuck, but he acted like he was gonna bite but it’s just because he was scared, cause he walks down our street all the time, I have 7 kids and they all pet him so I knew he wasn’t mean”

The dog has been spotted numerous times within the last few months and was known as a ‘local celebrity’ in one Lawton neighborhood prior to being stuck. Neighbors say it’s heart-warming to see him doing better.

" He’s been resting his head on us loving us, he’s just tired, he’s wore out but it’s a good feeling”

Christina Bartholomew and Jennie Brisby have lived in the area for years and they say they knew the dogs’ favorite spots, but could not have found him without the community’s help. He’s since been named Chase, after the speedy pursuit of his rescue.

“Everyone came together for this dog my heart is happy, there was a lot of help, my heart is happy, thankful, thankful thank God I prayed we found this dog and get it the help he needed.”

Chase is currently receiving vet treatment and is expected to receive a new home in the near future.

