Pet of The Week

Lawton men charged with trafficking fentanyl

Two Lawton men have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton men were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.

Dominique Finnie and Raymond Tucker were arrested on Monday after investigators say police searched a home on SW 13th street.

According to court documents, Finnie tried to run from the home when detectives arrived, but was quickly stopped.

Investigators say a search of Finnie’s person uncovered more than 800 fentanyl pills, hundreds of dollars in cash and a loaded gun.

Court documents allege that Tucker also had a large amount of cash and nearly a hundred fentanyl pills.

Both men were arrested and face several charges, including trafficking fentanyl, acquiring proceeds from sale of drugs and maintaining a place for the sale of drugs.

