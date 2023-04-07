Lawton men charged with trafficking fentanyl

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton men were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.

Dominique Finnie and Raymond Tucker were arrested on Monday after investigators say police searched a home on SW 13th street.

According to court documents, Finnie tried to run from the home when detectives arrived, but was quickly stopped.

Investigators say a search of Finnie’s person uncovered more than 800 fentanyl pills, hundreds of dollars in cash and a loaded gun.

Court documents allege that Tucker also had a large amount of cash and nearly a hundred fentanyl pills.

Both men were arrested and face several charges, including trafficking fentanyl, acquiring proceeds from sale of drugs and maintaining a place for the sale of drugs.

