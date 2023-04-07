Lawton road repairs expected to increase with warmer weather

Expert Connections
They call it their “production season.”
They call it their "production season."
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the warmer weather, the City of Lawton’s streets department is expecting an increase in road projects.

They call it their “production season.”

That’s what led to them working on what’s considered one of the worst roads in town, the private road near 67th and Gore Boulevard.

The City took ownership of the road in March of last year, following a lawsuit settlement against the previous owners.

At the time, the city deemed the road a public nuisance due to the amount of large potholes and road damage.

Now, crews have ripped apart the entire road as the work to replace it.

Streets Department Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller said he expects the road to be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting.

