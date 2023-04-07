Limited chances for precipitation this Easter weekend with warming weather | 4/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Yet another chilly start on this Friday morning as this gradual warming trend doesn’t seem to be warming up our mornings fast enough. We will be warmer than yesterday at least in the afternoon, and for that we can thank a surface high pressure system and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. Cloud coverage will increase late today, with partly cloudy skies by this evening.

Tonight and throughout the overnight hours, there will be on/off light rain showers and maybe a rumble of thunder across North Texas. Most, if not all of Southwest Oklahoma will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph as morning lows will fall down once again to the low/mid 40s.

The isolated showers in North Texas will linger up until the mid-morning hours on Saturday. For the rest of the day, expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures for a majority of Texoma crossing into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For your Easter Sunday, you won’t have to worry about changing your plans as the weather will be pretty accommodating. Clouds will dominate the skies, but temperatures nonetheless will reach into the low/mid 70s. So not cool but not warm either, just around near average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. A limited chance for showers and storms is possible on Sunday, but that won’t occur until the evening hours and will only affect those in far northwest counties of our viewing area. The rain won’t push into the heart of Texoma until around and after midnight on early Monday morning.

Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms will be present across Texoma throughout most of the daytime hours on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies persist with highs remaining in the low/mid 70s.

Sunnier skies return by the middle of next week, looking to put a kickstart back into the warming trend. Winds will also shift back out of the south due to an expansive upper-level ridge, combined with the sunshine to raise temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

