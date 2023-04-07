Nearly 120 graduate from basic training on Fort Sill

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 120 soldiers completed their first step in their army careers, after they completed basic training.

Those soldiers were able to graduate on Fort Sill’s iconic Polo Field in a ceremony Friday afternoon.

They graduated alongside their peers with E Battery, 1st battalion, 79th field artillery.

The soldiers will go on to serve in active duty, the National Guard, and Reserve components.

They now head to Advanced Individual Training schools, including fields like Artillery, Air Defense, Medical, and Military Intelligence.

A special congratulations to the group’s honor graduate. Private First Class James Miller is from Bombay, New York.

From everyone here, congratulations, and good luck as your begin your journey in the Army.

