State Park dining facilities under new management

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Restaurants at six Oklahoma State Parks will re-open on Memorial Day after being closed following allegations of fraud.

The State has partnered with La Ratatouille who will now oversee management of the six dining facilities at parks across the state, including Quartz Mountain State Park.

La Ratatouille is an Oklahoma-based company that has operated restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and catering services around the state.

In early 2022, officials closed the previous dining facilities which were run by Swadley’s BBQ and filed a lawsuit against the company a month after a legislative committee found millions of dollars had been improperly spent using “questionable accounting practices” under terms of the restaurant’s contract with state.

Opening Memorial Day weekend 2023, the restaurants will be located in these six state parks:

Lake Murray State Park – Ardmore

Quartz Mountain State Park – Lone Wolf

Robbers Cave State Park – Wilburton

Roman Nose State Park – Watonga

Sequoyah State Park – Hulbert

Beavers Bend State Park – Broken Bow

