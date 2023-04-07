Upcoming Easter events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Easter holiday is quickly approaching and to help celebrate the holiday there are many local events taking place.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate with the family on Sunday, April 9, check out the local events below!

Fort Sill Bunny 5k begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. (FORT SILL)

Fort Sill Bunny 5k

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Fort Sill MWR Patriot Club, 500 Upton Rd, hop, skip, jump, or run on over to the Bunny 5K!

Cost: $35 and includes T-shirt and Medal

In-person registration is available at Fires Fitness Center and the Welcome Center (149N). Online registration is available at webtrac.mwr.army.mil

Registration can also be done the day of the race! For more information, call (580) 442-4329.

Fort Sill Easter Egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. (FORT SILL)

Fort Sill Easter Egg Hunt

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Butner/Cowan Fields, Fort Sill’s annual Easter egg hunt is taking place. Enjoy live music, bounce houses, Half Section Horses, CYS Arts & Crafts, Food Trucks, Fort Sill Fire Department, and Special guests from a Galaxy far far away!

New this year is their Adult Easter Egg Hunt, open to anyone 18 years and over. All details for the Adult Easter Egg Hunt will be given out at 2pm at Butner Field.

The Lawton Farmers Market will host their Easter Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. (Lawton Farmers Market)

Lawton Farmers Market Easter Market

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Lawton Farmers Market. They’ll have a bunny scavenger hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny!

Western Hills Christian Church Easter Extravaganza from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. (WESTERN HILLS CHRISTIAN CHURCH)

Easter Extravaganza

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, join Western Hills Christian Church for some Easter family fun.

They’ll will have many activities like games, a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, and an ultimate egg grab with 18,000 eggs! They’ll also have free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, cotton candy, and each person that registers at the event will get a free bag of donuts from Jimmy’s bag of donuts.

From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Loyalty Farms. (LOYALTY FARM)

2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Loyalty Farms

From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, join Loyalty Farms for lots of fun for all with baby animals, feeding, bunny photo ops, zip line, cookie decorating, crafts, and an egg hunt at 2:30pmBounce house and face painting will be set up through the day. They are donation based.

Easter event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Harmon Park. (Lawton Church of the Nazarene)

Lawton Church of the Nazarene Easter Egg Hunt

Beginning at 2 p.m. at Harmon Park, Lawton Church of the Nazarene will host their Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt is for children in 5th grade and under; there will be separate areas by age/grade. Event is free and open to the public.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Kochendorfer Brewing Company (KOCHENDORFER BREWING COMPANY)

KBC Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Kochendorfer Brewing Company, they’ll host their Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt, where treats for both adults and children will be provided. The event is for all ages, with a section specifically for children three and under so they can hunt for eggs peacefully.

In addition to the kid’s egg hunt at 3 p.m., they’ll also have an area to take spring pictures and participate in some fun crafts. Plus, two food trucks will be on location during the event. San Juan Street Tacos will be there from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sugar Daddy Shaved Ice from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lawton First Assembly Easter celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. (LAWTON FIRST ASSEMBLY)

Lawton First Assembly Easter Celebration

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, Lawton First Assembly will have three services—8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., or 11:30 a.m. to celebrate.

They have age-appropriate kids ministry for children during each service.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.