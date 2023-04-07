Expert Connections
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of fun.

Each year the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department holds the festival to share some fun with the community.

It features several events and activities like guided snake hunts, a beer wagon and a thrill show.

All proceeds from the event directly support the Department, helping it cover costs like fuel and equipment maintenance.

But firefighter Lodge Scott said they aren’t the only ones benefiting from the festival.

“It impacts the community quite a bit,” he said. “It brings in a lot of people, all the businesses around here really do well because they sales as well - fuel, food, whatever you want.”

The event will be running Friday and through the weekend.

A full schedule of events is available on the Rattlesnake Hunt’s Facebook page.

