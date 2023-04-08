Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday, giving shoppers the chance to pick from different flavor sticks to buy.

The pack is made up of kids ranging from Kindergarten to fifth grade all who participate in different activities.

They meet every Monday at first Christian Church and learn all kinds of outdoor skills.

Club Master, Lelani Wilson said her pack is currently in a ‘rebuilding’ era and she wants to help support her cubs as much as she can.

”I see the importance of the mentorship from scouting and how close my scouts are and how much fun they have they want to continue to have fun I need to be able to help them afford it,” Wilson said.

If you missed out on the beef sticks, the pack is also planning to sell $10 discount cards for different businesses around town and half of the proceeds will go straight to the cub scouts.

