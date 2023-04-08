LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

The Easter bunny knows how to hide eggs and also knows how to pick the weather forecast. This morning, temperatures will be in the low 40s before gradually warming up throughout the day. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be calm, blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will be great day for Easter egg hunting!

Heading into Easter Sunday, we will climb into the low 70s for your high, with a 10% chance of isolated showers mainly for our western counties. Timing should be in the afternoon hours, so no need to cancel outdoor activities! Majority of Texoma should stay dry, so the Easter Bunny will be okay!

We will have a better chance for widespread showers on Monday heading into the evening hours. We will see highs in the low to mid 70s with winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with winds blowing from the south east.

Wednesday will get back to the upper 70s as your high.

Have a great Easter! Jaden Knowles

