Lawton church breaks new ground

New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades. The groundbreaking has been the church's dream for a long time.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New Zion Missionary Church officially broke new ground on their sanctuary after 70 years on Saturday.

The project has been in the works for the last five to six years.

The goal is to build a new sanctuary as a blessing to the community.

The church’s attendance has grown over the years and members said they are glad the pastor had a vision for a new building.

Deacon Rupert Foster said that it’s been quite the journey leading up to the groundbreaking, but he couldn’t feel more thankful to share this day with the community.

“ We’re excited for today where we get a chance to break ground on a new church so we’re just thankful to the lord for what he’s done for us and we’re thankful for our church members here at new Zion because without them this day wouldn’t be possible,” Foster said.

The new facility will also allow the church to put more focus into the community’s youth.

They plans to turn the old building into a family life youth center.

