Late night Easter showers

We will see isolated showers and storms in our western counties in the afternoon hours.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma!

Today on Easter Sunday, we will climb into the low 70s for your high, with a 30% chance of isolated showers mainly for our western counties. Timing should be in the afternoon hours, so no need to cancel outdoor activities! We will stay mostly cloudy today with winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.  Majority of Texoma should stay dry, so the Easter Bunny will be okay!

We will have a better chance for widespread showers on Monday heading into the evening hours into early Tuesday morning. We will see highs in the low to mid 70s with winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with winds blowing from the south east. We will have clear skies the entire day, making it a great day!

Wednesday will get back to the upper 70s as your high, with sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will stay dry throughout the day.

Thursday we will continue the trend with warmer temperatures as we will hit 80 degrees as your high. Skies will be mostly sunny once again with winds blowing from south at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will be a gusty day as we will see wind speeds in the upper 20s blowing from the south. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Have a great Easter! Jaden Knowles

