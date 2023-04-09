Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Southwest Coombs Road and 38th Street.

When officers arrived they say they located a deceased male near the roadway.

Police said it’s an ongoing investigation and ask if you have any information or witnessed anything to contact the department.

We will continue to keep you updated as information is released.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
The dog has been spotted numerous times within the last few months and was known as a ‘local...
Lawton community comes together to rescue dog
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
Lawton legend Jack Spencer photographed during his time in the Air Corps to recent.
Lawton legend dies at 98
The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.
Inaugural ‘SillFest’ announced, award winning artists set to appear

Latest News

We will see isolated showers and storms in our western counties in the afternoon hours.
Late night Easter showers
Scattered showers possible in the afternoon in western Texoma.
Scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon | 4/8 PM
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground