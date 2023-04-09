Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Southwest Coombs Road and 38th Street.

When officers arrived they say they located a deceased male near the roadway.

Police said it’s an ongoing investigation and ask if you have any information or witnessed anything to contact the department.

