Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton men have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.
Lawton men charged with trafficking fentanyl
The dog has been spotted numerous times within the last few months and was known as a ‘local...
Lawton community comes together to rescue dog
The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
Lawtonians PJAE and Fire are advancing to the Showstoppers round on American Idol Season 21,...
Lawtonians advancing to Showstoppers round on American Idol Season 21
The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.
Inaugural ‘SillFest’ announced, award winning artists set to appear

Latest News

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder